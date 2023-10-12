A Community Celebration Cookout is being held in Jasper to showcase the new Dubois County Suicide Prevention Resource School Police Car.

The Community Celebration Cookout is being hosted by Locking Arms for Suicide Awareness and The Dubois County Sherrif’s Office, and will be held on Friday, November 10th from 3 PM to 5 PM at the Jasper Riverwalk shelter house.

This event will be an opportunity for the community to see the first Dubois County Suicide Prevention Resource School Police Car.

Free meals will also be provided to attendees while supplies last.