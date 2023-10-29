The American pop and vocal jazz band Black Market Trust will soon be performing at the Astra Theatre.

Black Market Trust will perform on Friday, November 17th at 7:30 PM at the Astra, located at 517 Main Street.

Black Market Trust Consists of five world-class musicians who have traveled the globe recording and performing on the world’s biggest stages and with music’s most renowned artists. The American pop and vocal jazz band combines the sounds of the great American crooners and vocal groups with the romantic Eastern European gypsy fire of jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt.

Their music has been featured in ABC’s comedy series “Happy Endings”, and their lead guitarist Jeffery Scott Radaich has been touted as one of the most influential American acoustic gypsy jazz guitarists today.

Tickets for their performance at the Astra cost $25 for adults and seniors, and $15 for students, and can be bought now at jasperarts.org/tickets.