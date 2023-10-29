Evansville, IN- On Sunday, Evansville Police were dispatched to Sunburst Blvd apartments in reference to a family dispute. The 911 caller stated that 41 year old Jarrell Derraud Madison had got into a dispute with a woman and that the woman was potentially injured.

When officers talked to Jarrell he had very slurred words, began acting aggressive and told officers that he was going to drive away in his car. Jarrell then began yelling profanity when he was told that he would be arrested if he tried to drive.

EPD then spoke with the victim and discovered her injuries were worse than what the 911 caller had stated as she had a swollen lip and blood on her teeth. The victim told police that Jarrell had entered her apartment already heavily intoxicated and started arguing with her about her dog before punching her in the mouth.

As she felt blood in her mouth she told police she tried to call someone to tell them what had just happened with Jarrell Madison threatend to kill her.

Jarrell Madison was arrested and transported to the Vanderburgh County Corrections Center where officers say he threatend to harm officers and causes a nusiance by beating on the holding cell glass.

Madison was charged disorderly conduct, battery, public intoxication, and communication intimidation.