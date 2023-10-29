Evansville, IN- An Evansville man is behind bars after a drunken trick-or-treat event on Franklin Street Saturday evening.

According to Evansville Police, they were called to West Franklin Street in regards to a drunken man that hit a small child. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the suspect, later identified as 28 year old Obi Tarwoe Sr.

EPD states that Tarwoe Sr. was the only adult with the child and he was intoxicated he could barely stand. Police say as they tried to take Tarwoe into custody he became belligerent and started to pull away from EPD officers and made a scene for all families present with their children.

Once in custody, Tarwoe Sr. was taken to the hospital where he told an officer: “….(expletive) I’ll kill your dumb …(expletive).” Additionally he was told and eventually made to sit down numerous times and once move to a hospital bed tried to bribe and EPD officer with $800 in cash to let him go.

He is facing numerous charges including bribery, intimidation, child neglect and more.