A “Coffee & Conversation” event to meet the new SBDC Rual Navigator is being held by the Jasper Chamber.

The “Coffee & Conversation” event will be held on Thursday, October 19th at 10:00 AM, at the Fairfield Inn located at 333 River Centre Landing, and is an opportunity to meet the new SBDC Rural Navigator, Virginia Caudill.

The Rural Business Navigator’s position is part of a new initiative for Indiana, and their role is to work with entrepreneurs and community partners to foster a vibrant regional entrepreneurship ecosystem, help entrepreneurs get connected with the right resources at the right time in their journey, and position rural communities to grow entrepreneurial ventures and support initiatives unique to their needs.

Virginia Caudill will take about an hour at the event to explain this new program and to begin involving attendees in a way to connect with any new or existing businesses that would benefit.

RSVP for this event by contacting the Jasper Chamber at chamber@jasperin.org or by calling 812-482-6866.