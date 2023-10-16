A Loogootee man was arrested for resisting law enforcement on Thursday, October 12th. It happened when Indiana State Police Master Trooper Jarrod Lents was patrolling US 50 near Loogootee when he observed a vehicle make several unsafe lane movements.

Brian C. Sinnott.

Trooper Lents stopped the BMW and identified the driver as Brian Sinnott of Loogootee. While conducting the traffic stop, Sinnott began to use obscenities toward Trooper Lents. Trooper Lents walked back to his patrol car and Sinnott began to rev his engine. Trooper Lents walked back up to the vehicle and told Sinnott not to rev his engine due to his patrol car being behind him. Sinnott continued to scream obscenities towards Trooper Lents as the trooper again walked back to his car. Sinnott exited his vehicle and started to approach Trooper Lents. Trooper Lents ordered Sinnott to stop and not continue walking toward him, but Sinnott did not heed the warning and still came toward him. Shortly after, a brief struggle ensued, and Trooper Lents was able to place Sinnott into handcuffs.

Sinnott was transported to the Martin County jail without further incident, where he was remanded to the custody of jail staff.

19-year-old Brian C. Sinnott of Loogootee was arrested and charged with: Resisting Law Enforcement – Class A Misdemeanor and Disorderly Conduct – Class B Misdemeanor. Trooper Lents was assisted by the Loogootee Police Department