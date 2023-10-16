Latest News

Loogootee Man Arrested for Resisting Law Enforcement by ISP State Trooper Coffee & Conversation Event to Meet New SBDC Rual Navigator Being Held by Jasper Chamber. St. James Lutheran Church in Holland Set to Host its Annual Thanksgiving Dinner Evansville Man Behind Bars in Gibson County After Driving Without a License Evansville Man Arrested in Gibson County After an Accident on Underaged Alcohol Consumption Charges

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended the application deadline for the Milk Loss Program.

The application deadline for the Milk Loss Program, originally Monday, October 16th, 2023, has been extended to Monday, October 30th, 2023; allowing more time for eligible dairy farmers to apply for much-needed, weather-related disaster recovery assistance.  

The MLP is administered by USDA’s Farm Service Agency and compensates dairy producers who, because of qualifying weather events, dumped or removed milk without compensation from the commercial milk market in the calendar years 2020, 2021, and 2022. Eligible causes of loss also include the consequences of these weather events, such as power outages, impassable roads, and infrastructure losses.

For more information on the Milk Loss Program, visit fsa.usda.gov.

On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post