The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended the application deadline for the Milk Loss Program.

The application deadline for the Milk Loss Program, originally Monday, October 16th, 2023, has been extended to Monday, October 30th, 2023; allowing more time for eligible dairy farmers to apply for much-needed, weather-related disaster recovery assistance.

The MLP is administered by USDA’s Farm Service Agency and compensates dairy producers who, because of qualifying weather events, dumped or removed milk without compensation from the commercial milk market in the calendar years 2020, 2021, and 2022. Eligible causes of loss also include the consequences of these weather events, such as power outages, impassable roads, and infrastructure losses.

For more information on the Milk Loss Program, visit fsa.usda.gov.