Mayor Dean Vonderheide has announced the appointment of Rob Young as the City’s new General Manager of Utilities, succeeding Bud Hauersperger, who is set to retire on June 28, 2024. Rob will begin his employment on June 3, 2024, and will spend several weeks working closely with Bud to ensure a smooth transition.

Rob Young is a seasoned professional with extensive experience in operations management and leadership. He brings a proven track record of success in project management, budgeting, and strategic planning. Rob holds an MBA from Ball State University and has been actively involved in the community through Junior Achievement, Jasper Junior Football, and various other activities supporting local youth.

“I am thrilled to welcome Rob Young to our team,” said Mayor Dean Vonderheide. “His expertise in project management and strategic planning will be instrumental in maintaining and improving our city’s infrastructure. Rob will work to prepare our community for future growth and improved effectiveness.