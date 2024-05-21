The Dubois County Health Department is hosting a Walk for Wellness event on Wednesday, June 12th, from 2-6 PM at their outdoor drive-thru on S St. Charles Street. This family-friendly event aims to promote health and wellness within the community.

The event will feature free on-site dental and vision screenings, with free eyeglasses provided if needed. Certified technicians will be available to conduct car seat checks, ensuring child safety. As an added incentive, participants who complete a dental or vision screening will receive a $30 shoe voucher for Shoe Sensation.

Attendees can enjoy complimentary snow cones and water. Additionally, two lucky participants will have the chance to win a bike. The Walk for Wellness event offers a great opportunity for families to focus on their health and well-being while enjoying a fun community gathering.