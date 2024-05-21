Patricia A. (Lemmon) Stroud, age 82 of Marengo, IN passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Baptist Floyd Hospital in New Albany, IN, with her loving sons Dale and Clint by her side.

She was born on January 8, 1942, to James W. Lemmon and Fay Inez (Ingle) Gaither in Detroit, Michigan.

Pat was all about her family and her community. She was the person in the family that kept her family informed about events and family happenings. Pat really enjoyed going to the ocean and sending time on the beach, the Stroud family had many family reunions at the beach. She liked crafting and painting arts and crafts; she had an antique bottle collection and enjoy her many houseplants. Pat had many jobs throughout her life, all working with the community and helping others to better their lives. She was a restaurant owner, worked as an office supervisor for the Comprehensive employment & Training Center, office supervisor at the Crawford, Harrison, and Orange Counties JTPA office, Employment Specialist for the Regional Business Resource Center, Director for the Southern Indiana Small Business Development Center, and worked at the Hoosier Valley Economic Opportunity Corporation. She was quite a lady who loved to help others and her community. She will be missed by many.

She is preceded in death by her parents James Lemmon and Fay Inez Gaither, her husband of 57 years Ralph Stroud, and sister Sharon Clark.

Surviving Pat are her sons Dale (Heather) Stroud and Clint (Cindy) Stroud and foster daughter Patti Cox-Louis, grandchildren; Brandi (Curtis) Smith, Julie (Matt) Richardson, Sara Phillips, Stanley Stroud, Jackson Stroud, Waylon Stroud and Wesley Stroud, great-grandchildren; Connor Smith, Luke Eastridge-Stroud, Carley Smith, Gavin Byers, Austin Byers, Olivia Richardson, Aria Richardson and her sisters; Janet Partenheimer and Susan Mitchell.

Funeral service will be on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at 2:00 pm at Dillman-Green Funeral Home in Marengo, IN.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, from 11:00 am until service time of 2:00 pm at Dillman-Green Funeral Home in Marengo, IN.

