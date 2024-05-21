Donald (Donnie) L. Oxley, age 81, of Huntingburg, passed away at 7:18 p.m., on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at his residence surrounded by family after fighting a strong and brave battle with cancer.

He was born on January 11, 1943 in Taswell to Robert and Evelyn (Brubeck) Oxley; and married Martha (Giesler) Oxley on June 27, 1963 in St. Ferdinand Catholic Church. Donnie was a graduate from Crawford High School in 1959. He was owner of Dubois County Pest Control for 28 years after working construction for many years. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, YMI, Eagles and VFW. Donnie enjoyed working outside, socializing, camping, and spending with friends and family. He was a big time IU and Cincinnati Reds fan.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Martha Oxley; one son Barry (Kris) Oxley; one daughter Sherri (Kenny) Ingram all of Huntingburg; four grandsons Adam (Jessica) Ingram of Houston, TX., Cory (Brooke) Ingram of Holland, Brandon Oxley of Huntingburg and Conner Oxley of Boonville.; two great grandsons, Grant and Warner Ingram of Holland.

A funeral mass for Donald Oxley will be held at 12:00 p.m., E.D.T. on Thursday May 23, 2024, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. Father Biju Thomas will officiate the mass.

Visitation will be held from 10 am-12p.m., on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg.In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or Juvinal Diabetes Foundation . Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com