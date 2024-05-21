Frank Colvin, age 80, of Jasper, Indiana, formerly of Hammond, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Deaconess Gateway in Evansville, Indiana.

Frank was born in Hammond, Indiana, on February 11, 1944, to May (Johnson) Crist.

He married Kathy Barno on October 12, 1977, in Hammond, Indiana. She preceded him in death on March 4, 2010.

He was a graduate of Morton High School and was a member of the Army National Guard.

Frank was a truck driver for several years for various companies. After retirement he enjoyed working at Meijer Grocery Store, and made many friends throughout his time there.

He was a member of the Teamsters.

Frank loved fishing, hunting, watching wrestling, supporting his grandchildren, especially attending their sporting events and was well known for his tattoos. Despite what he was going through he was always in good spirits, making those around him smile, and everyone loved listening to his stories.

Surviving are one daughter, Nikki (Joe) Mroz, Celestine, IN, two sons, Tim (Donna) Colvin, Tallahassee, FL, and Jerry (Kyonghye) Kotvasz, of South Korea, nine grandchildren, one sister-in-law, Kay Colvin, DeMotte, IN, and his special friend, Mary Ward.

Preceding him in death besides his wife is one brother, Rich Colvin.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center or the American Cancer Society.

