Mark Royce Barnett, age 66, of Huntingburg, passed away at 11:30a.m., Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at his residence in Huntingburg.

He was born October 18, 1957, in Huntingburg, IN, to Roy C. Barnett and Wilda Mae (Gehlhausen) Barnett. Mark graduated from Southridge High School and previously worked at Hoosier Bandag, he loved the Pittsburg Steelers and playing with little army men and dinosaurs. Mark is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his sister Kay Morgan of Birdseye; Nieces & Nephews, Amy Guy (Jason) Chapman, Mike (Natalie) Meece, Miranda (Joey) Leibering, Rebecca and Lily Morgan.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., E.D.T., Friday, May 24, 2024, at St. Raphaels Cemetery in Dubois, IN.

Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com