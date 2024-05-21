Latest News

Dubois County Health Department Hosts Walk for Wellness Event on June 12th Mayor Dean Vonderheide Appoints Robert Young as New General Manager of Utilities Jasper Alexander One-Room Schoolhouse Opening on Saturdays for Free Tours Comedy Benefit Show “Wait… What?” Announces Erin Hill as Special Guest Performer Indiana Career Scholarship Account Program Now Accepting Applications

Mark Royce Barnett, age 66, of Huntingburg, passed away at 11:30a.m., Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at his residence in Huntingburg.

He was born October 18, 1957, in Huntingburg, IN, to Roy C. Barnett and Wilda Mae (Gehlhausen) Barnett. Mark graduated from Southridge High School and previously worked at Hoosier Bandag, he loved the Pittsburg Steelers and playing with little army men and dinosaurs.  Mark is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his sister Kay Morgan of Birdseye; Nieces & Nephews, Amy Guy (Jason) Chapman, Mike (Natalie) Meece, Miranda (Joey) Leibering, Rebecca  and Lily Morgan. 

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., E.D.T., Friday, May 24, 2024, at St. Raphaels Cemetery in Dubois, IN.

Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with handling the arrangements.  Condolences may be shared online at:  www.nassandson.com   

On By Joey Rehl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post