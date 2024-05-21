Marlene Hoffman, age 86, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 5:05 pm. on Sunday, May 19, 2024, at the Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana.

Marlene was born in Evansville, Indiana, on July 16, 1937, to Raymond and Alma (Poth) Hartley.

She was a graduate of Dale High School.

She was a homemaker.

Marlene loved to travel and bowl.

Surviving are two daughters, Debbie (Steve) Oeding, Ferdinand, IN, and Lori Prior (Ron Troesch), St. Meinrad, IN, seven grandchildren, Jeremy, Jenna, Brandan, Matt, Adam, Kyle, and Kayla, 13 great grandchildren, Adyson, Austyn, Ashtyn, Alysha, Adryan, Beckett, Liam, Kyler, Mila, Sophie, Elliott, Graham, and Isla.

Preceding her in death are one daughter and son-in-law, Carma (Dennis) Thimling, one son, Thomas Hoffman II, one sister, Beverly Harves, and one brother, Wallace Hartley.

Private family services will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dubois County Humane Society.

