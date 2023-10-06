Fire Prevention Week begins Sunday, October 8, and runs through Saturday, October 14th.

It’s important to remember that 3/5 of house fire fatalities are attributed to fires in homes with no smoke alarms or homes where the smoke alarms are not working properly according to statistics from the National Fire Protection Association.

Despite the universal recognition of the importance of smoke detectors, a new report finds Americans are not taking their safety seriously when it comes to smoke detectors

39% of Americans unplug their smoke detectors… and nearly 1 in 5 forget to plug them back in

27% forget to check their smoke detectors at all

37% only change their smoke detector batteries when it beep

Another home safety feature being neglected… more than 2 in 5 American households do not have carbon monoxide detectors.

As Daylight Saving Time approaches, it’s often a time that serves as a reminder to proactively safeguard home and family — the report found more than 1 in 5 Americans use Daylight Saving Time occasion as a reminder to change their smoke detector batteries.