COME GET YOUR BELLY FULL WITH YOUR FRIENDS AT BETHLEHEM LODGE #574 IN BIRDSEYE!!!

The Masonic Lodge in Birdseye is hosting its annual Big Country Breakfast Friday-Sunday, October 20, 21, and 22 from 6 AM until 11:30 AM.

There is absolutely no charge for this event.

Freewill donations are greatly appreciated and accepted.

The public is invited to attend this event whether they come from a family of Masons or not.

The Brothers of Bethlehem #574 hope to see EVERYONE THERE!