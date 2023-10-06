The Indiana Department of Transportation announces alternating lane restrictions for State Road 61 in Knox County.

Beginning on or around Monday, October 16, crews will begin alternating lane restrictions along State Road 61 between Vincennes and Monroe City. Restrictions will occur between Kimmel Road and State Road 241. During this project, crews will perform asphalt patching to the roadway. Traffic flow will be handled by a flagger. Some temporary stoppages may occur. Work is expected to last through the end of December, depending on the weather.

Lane restrictions are part of the first phase of a two-phase project to improve State Road 61. Asphalt resurfacing is expected to begin in the spring of 2024.