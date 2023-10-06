Jasper Community Arts is launching a Performance Programming Survey.

The Performance Programming Survey invites the public to participate in shaping the future of arts and entertainment to ensure their programming aligns with the preferences and interests of the community.

The survey is available online at jasperarts.org/survey and is user-friendly and takes only a few minutes to complete. The feedback will directly influence the selection of artists and performances that JCA will bring to the community in the coming seasons.

JCA encourages everyone in the Jasper area to visit the website, whether you’re a seasoned art enthusiast or simply curious about the arts, and participate in the Performance Programming Survey.

To stay updated on JCA’s latest news and events, follow them on social media @jaspercommunityarts and visit their website at jasperarts.org.