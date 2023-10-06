The Dubois County Veterans Service Office has announced the schedule for its upcoming Veterans Rally.

The Veterans Rally is an open house-style event taking place at the Dubois County VFW Post 673 located at 3131 North Newton Street in Jasper on October 13, from 10 AM to 3:30 PM. The rally is open to the public and will provide information regarding numerous resources benefiting Veterans in the local community.

There will be door prizes, as well as free food and beverages available, and the DCVSO will be accepting non-perishable food donations for local Veterans in need.

A lineup of presenters will speak at the event and are as follows:

10:30 AM, Gary Love, IDVA Tuition and Benefits Program

11 AM, Steve Lindauer, No Person Left Behind

11:30 AM, Tonjua Toon, Veteran’s Resume Program, and Kristal Painter Choose Southern Indiana and Discover Southern Indiana

12 PM Mark Childress, Louisville VA Community Care

1 PM, Steven L. Harris Jr., IDVA Veterans Home

1:30 PM, Kyleigh Kluemper, Legacy Living Jasper

2 PM, Brian Benedict, Learn How Medicare works with VA & Tricare for Life

3 PM Autumn Luke, LPN, Gentiva Hospice

Additional representatives will be available for the Veterans Affairs Mobile Vet Center, Suicide Prevention & Behavior Health

Volunteers of America, Community Outreach & Supportive Services, Honor Flight of Southern Indiana, United States Postal Services employment opportunities, Big Mac Wood Shop military models, painted military stones, Cap Tel Phones, and Dubois County Veterans Council membership.

Veterans of all ages, spouses, family members, and surviving spouses are strongly encouraged to attend this informative event.