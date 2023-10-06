Dubois County was named the best county in Indiana for small businesses in an article by altLINE.

In recent years, the state has been working to attract new businesses to Indiana, and in July 2023, CNBC ranked Indiana as the 13th most business-friendly state in the country.

Out of the 92 Counties in Indiana, altLINE named Dubois County as the best county for small businesses in August 2023.

For the article, U.S. Census Bureau data was used to determine which county in each state had the highest concentration of small businesses in 2021. That year, Dubois County had 1,287 total small businesses with 99.4% of all establishments in the county being considered small.

To see the full article on the best counties for small businesses in each state, visit altline.sobanco.com.