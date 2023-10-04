A Heath Fair is being held by Generations, Area 13 Agency on Aging & Disability.

The Healthy Aging Health Fair, Age YOUR Way, will be held on Wednesday, November 15th, from 9:30 AM to 1:30 PM at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center, located at 100 Third Ave in Jasper.

The day will be filled with speakers presenting on topics that focus on overall healthy aging and several free health screenings, exercise demonstrations, vendors providing information, and a free lunch will be available to attendees.

Registration is required and seating is limited. To register, contact Cathy Jones at 812-888-5159 or by email at Catherine.Jones@vinu.edu. If there is no answer when calling Cathy, leave a message with your name and phone number, and indicate you would like to register for the health fair.

If you are a vendor who is interested in participating, contact Angie Houck at 812-888-4267.