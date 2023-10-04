DC Multisport is holding a free event called the Howl at the Moon Hike.

The Howl at the Moon Hike is planned to be held on Thursday, October 19th, at the Ferdinand State Forest, and is a family-friendly event with Halloween activities available before exploring hiking trails through the Ferdinand State Forest.

The event will start with registration at 6 PM at the Sycamore Shelter House located past the dam and property office, near the youth camping area. Attendees can enjoy some activities before heading out on the hike starting at approximately 7 PM.

There will be two hiking trail options at the event, a family-friendly trail, and a more advanced hike for older kids and adults.

The event is free and open to anyone interested but DC Multisport asks each participant to bring a non-perishable food item for the Dubois County Food Bank to support the mission of DC Multisport in giving back to the community.