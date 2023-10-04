The Dubois County Museum invites youngsters to come in Halloween costumes to participate in the museum’s Spooky Streets night at the museum on Thursday, October 19. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the evening concludes at 8:00 p.m. in an Open House type format.

Museum volunteers have transformed Main Street in the museum into a dimly lit alleyway where costumed children can pass through (if they dare) and shop owners may poke out their heads as they try to guard their shops. Crafts and activities await in the log house area.

The cost of the evening is free. To offset the rising costs of the price of candy and treats, visitors are asked to make a donation to the museum. The first 100 children exiting the lobby will receive a treat bag of goodies.

There is no registration required.

The Optimist Club of Jasper is the sponsor.

The Museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 AM to 2 PM, Saturdays from 10 AM to 4 PM, and Sundays from 1 PM to 4 PM. The Dubois County Museum is closed on Mondays.

Admission of $5 per adult, $3 for high school students, and $2 for middle and elementary students. Visitors four and under are free. Those holding a current Dubois County Museum Membership are granted free admission. For more information please visit the museum website at www.duboiscountymuseum.org.