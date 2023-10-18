Latest News

INDOT has announced a road closure for State Road 61 in Knox County.

Beginning on or around Wednesday, October 25th, crews will close State Road 61 in Knox County near Petersburg. This closure will occur near 2nd Run Road, near the Knox County line. 

During the closure, a culvert replacement project will occur. This project is expected to take a day to complete, depending on the weather.

The official detour for this project is State Road 241 to U.S. 50 to State Road 57. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.

