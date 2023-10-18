An accident in New Albany leaves one pedestrian dead.

Around 7:30 AM on Wednesday, October 18th, officers from the New Albany Police Department responded to a car versus pedestrian crash on Charlestown Road, just north of Klerner Lane.

The crash scene was dark and shrouded in fog at the time of the collision, significantly reducing visibility. The collision also occurred well outside of the nearest marked pedestrian crossing.

The pedestrian, later identified as 70-year-old Barbara Tucker of New Albany, was rushed to University Hospital. Tucker passed away shortly after 8 AM after arriving at the hospital.

As a result of the initial investigation, officers believe the driver of a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox did not see Barbara Tucker as she crossed the roadway due to the low light conditions and fog. The investigators do not believe speed to be a factor in the crash, and no charges are expected in this investigation. The family of the deceased has been notified.