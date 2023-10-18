The 2023 Annual Indiana Woodland Owner Conference will be held in Dubois County.

The Indiana Woodland Owner Conference, hosted by the Indiana Forestry & Woodland Owners Association will be held on Friday, November 3rd, and Saturday, November 4th.

The event will begin on Friday, November 3rd with highlights including tours of the Werner Sawmill, Niehaus Property, and Saint Meinrad Archabbey Church and casket-making shop.

On Saturday, November 4th, all event activities will take place at the Huntingburg Event Center, including district discussions, multiple presentations, an Evening awards banquet, and a live auction to benefit the Indiana Forestry Educational Foundation.

Online registration for the conference is requested by the Association to be made before Saturday, October 21st; but late registrations will be accepted.

To learn more about the conference, see the full agenda, or sign up, visit ifwoa.org.

The Indiana Forestry & Woodland Owners Association is a non-profit organization dedicated to the conservation and sustainable management of forests in Indiana. IFWOA’s mission is to promote good management of all forest land, educate its members about good forest practices and stewardship of land, and inform the general public about forestry issues and the benefits of good forest management.