David Henry Hoppenjans, 71, of Ferdinand passed away Tuesday, October 17th at his home surrounded by family. David was born December 23, 1951, in Evansville to Raymond and Caroline (Schipp) Hoppenjans. He was united in marriage to Sheila Buechler on September 4, 1977, in St. Anthony Catholic Church.

David was a lifelong member of St. Ferdinand Parish. He retired from Superb Tooling in Ferdinand. David was a member of The Ferdinand Community Center and was an original EMT for Ferdinand EMS. He enjoyed woodworking.

Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Sheila Hoppenjans, two daughters, Jill (Steven) Weedman of Tell City, and Jackie (Chris) Morey of Indianapolis, one son, John (Christina) Hoppenjans of Ferdinand. Four grandchildren, Austin, Alivia, Abram Hoppenjans, and Kohen Morey. One sister, Rita Fuchs of Ferdinand. David was preceded in death by his parents, an Aunt, Josephine Schipp, Father-in-law, John Buechler, and a brother-in-law, Clarence Fuchs.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, October 20, 2023, in St. Ferdinand Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 19th from 4:00 until 8:00 PM and on Friday from 7:00 AM until 9:30 AM at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.