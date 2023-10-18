A Holiday Half Pot Drawing is being held to Benefit the Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center Coalition.

The Holiday Half Pot Drawing will start on Tuesday, October 24th, and End on Friday, December 15th, with the drawing occurring at 5 PM.

One lucky participant will walk away with half of the total pot collected, while the other half will help fund SWICACC’s Center on 5th Street in Jasper with essential programs and services.

Tickets are priced at 1 for $5, 3 for $10, and 15 for $20. Tickets can be purchased at multiple locations throughout the area including at SWICACC’s home base at the Center on 5th in addition to a variety of other pop-up locations in the seven counties SWICACC serves during specific times, which will be posted on their website, swicacc.com.