Uebelhor & Sons is hosting its second annual Trunk Or Treat event.

The 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat event will take place on Monday, October 30th, from 5:30 PM to 7 PM, at Uebelhor Chevy Cadillac located at 972 Werning Road in Jasper.

The event is family-friendly and open to the public with free candy and treats for the kids.

Activities will be available with Halloween trunk decorating and costume contests, and drawings. Special offers will be available during the event.

Food trucks will be also available on-site to purchase food, including the Taqueria El Llano taco truck and Windmill Chill ice cream.