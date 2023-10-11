For the 3rd time in a two-month period, another Indiana University Fraternity has been placed on a “cease and desist” by the campus.

The campus chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon was informed of the order on Tuesday for hazing. All activities within the chapter were suspended until further notice. If SAE continues to find themselves in trouble, further misconduct could lead to more consequences or even expulsion from IU.

Currently, there are two other fraternities on the Bloomington, Indiana campus serving a “cease and desist” order according to the public list the university publishes about which organizations are on a disciplinary notice: