The Dubois County Solid Waste Management District has announced a collection date for the Fall Medication take-back on Saturday, October 28, 2023, in collaboration with the DEA National Pharmaceutical Drug Take Back Event.

The Jasper State Police Post, located at 2209 Newton Street, will host the collection from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. EDT while the St. Henry Fire Station located at 1211 W. 100 S. Ferdinand, and the Celestine Fire Station located at 6964 E. St. Rd. 164 Celestine, will host the two county collection sites from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The Jasper Police Station located at 309 E. 6th St also accept pharmaceuticals 24/7 in their drop boxes.

Residents of Dubois County are being asked to rid their homes of expired and unused medication because of the fact that unused drugs are a common household threat. This includes vitamins, ointments, syrups, drops, herbal products, meds that should have been kept cold but were not, and aerosols not in pressurized containers. These pharmaceuticals will be accepted at the collection sites.

You can even return old vapes and electronic cigarettes with the batteries removed from these devices. However, no sharps, infectious materials, or waste will be accepted on collection day and this collection is only for private citizens. No collections will be accepted from health facilities or profit businesses.

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Department will supervise the collections at the St. Henry and Celestine Fire Stations, and the Indiana State Police will supervise the Jasper Post site.

This project impacts the substance abuse and environmental stewardship of Dubois County communities. The sponsors of this Dubois County Medication Collection are the TRI-CAP RSVP, DEA, Indiana State Police, Dubois County Sheriff’s Department, Dubois County Solid Waste Management District, Dubois County Substance Abuse Council, Dubois County CARES, and Dubois Community Fire Stations.

For general information or if you have questions, contact: Rachel Trabant, RSVP Coordinator; at 812-482-2233, rachel@tri-cap.net