An Evansville man is behind bars after police say he left his children home alone.

EPD states they were called 1800 block of Vann Avenue on Tuesday where, according to the police report, the person reporting the incident dialed 911 dispatch after two toddlers suddenly ran into her home.

Police say the oldest child, a 4-year-old, told the lady that “Mommy’s gone and Daddy has an axe.” The children later told police the Father destroyed their home with an axe. EPD spent nearly an hour searching for both of the children’s parents before locating the Father, 25-year-old William Wathen, at his father’s home in Warrick County.

Wathen told police that his children’s Mother was cheating on him. The DCS is maintaining custody of the children until further notice.

William Wathen was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on neglect of dependent charges.