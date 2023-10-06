A Jasper Man received an OWI charge late Thursday night. According to the JPD at around 9:50 PM on Thursday night officers were dispatched to a report of a reckless driver in the holy family neighborhood area in a 2012 Dodge Ram.

JPD made contact with 31-year-old Matthew D. Hasenour from Jasper between Hochgesang Avenue and Justin Street and upon investigation determined him to be intoxicated.

Hasenour was taken to Memorial Hospital for medical clearance and then transported to the Dubois County Security Center and charged with:

OWI with Endangerment, OWI, and OWI over .15