John A. Drexler, age 63, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at home.

John was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on December 12, 1959, to Donald G. and Betty Jean (Heidorn) Drexler.

He was a graduate of Southridge High School. He served in the United States Air Force from 1978 until 1982 at Dyess Air Force Base in Texas as an Aircrew Life Support Specialist.

He later worked as a handyman and bulldozer operator in Texas, then returned to Dubois County where he worked in furniture factories until his retirement.

He hiked and fished at Patoka Lake and other locations and enjoyed riding his motorcycle and scooters. He once hiked the difficult Knobstone Trail. He liked growing hot peppers and grilling out, eating Mexican food and hot wings. He enjoyed reading National Geographic, his man cave apartment, movies, his truck, and his beer.

John was always ready for a laugh, and easygoing, despite his solitary habits. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by two sisters; Darcy Wadsworth and Stephanie Stark, two nephews; Jason (Andrea Chesak) Wadsworth, and Chad Wadsworth, and niece; Jennifer Stark, and fiancé, Andy Ripplinger.

He is preceded in death by his parents,

A celebration of life for John A. Drexler will be held at a later date.



Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.