Latest News

Downtown Jasper Merchants Taking Part in Small Business Shopping Event Called “Pink Friday” Purdue Extension of Dubois County has Moved to The Center on 5th LOCAL TIKTOK VIDEO GOES VIRAL Attorney General Rokita is Providing Tips to Protect Small Business Owners from Cyber Security Threats Prairie Farms Dairy Finishing 85th Anniversary Celebration with Giveaways and Video Series

The City of Jasper has announced that the Municipal Gas Department will be conducting its annual gas leak survey starting on October 17.

This year’s survey will take place on the north side of Jasper, primarily north of Schuetter Road. City employees will be checking meters on the outside of homes and businesses. Employees will have their city identification visible and with them to avoid confusion.

Testing could last 3 weeks to a month and includes testing high-pressure feeder mains.

This survey is mandated by both state and federal laws.

for more information please contact the Jasper Municipal Gas Department at 812-482-5252.

On By Jared Atkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post