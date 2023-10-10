The City of Jasper has announced that the Municipal Gas Department will be conducting its annual gas leak survey starting on October 17.

This year’s survey will take place on the north side of Jasper, primarily north of Schuetter Road. City employees will be checking meters on the outside of homes and businesses. Employees will have their city identification visible and with them to avoid confusion.

Testing could last 3 weeks to a month and includes testing high-pressure feeder mains.

This survey is mandated by both state and federal laws.

for more information please contact the Jasper Municipal Gas Department at 812-482-5252.