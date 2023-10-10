Join the Louisville Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis for their annual Regional Economic Briefing for business leaders, community development practitioners, educators, and others interested in the economy.

This is a virtual event being held Thursday October 12 via Zoom from 8:30 AM to 10 AM.

during this virtual event, many speakers and economists will be featured including Max Verkamp, the President and CEO of Indiana Furniture.

A “Q&A” session will follow the discussions. There is no charge to attend this popular event but registration is required.

The Deadline for registration is today, October 10.