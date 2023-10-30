Doris Lee Hohler, age 90, of Celestine, Indiana, passed away at 12:35 a.m. on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Doris was born in Celestine, Indiana, on February 27, 1933 to Ben C. and Margaret (Hoffman) Mathies. She married James A. Hohler on January 21, 1960. He preceded her in death on January 20, 1993.

Doris graduated from Dubois High School.

She was a homemaker and retired from Wabash Valley.

She was a member of St. Isidore Parish in Celestine Indiana, St. Ann’s Society, and the Celestine Community Club. She volunteered her time with bereavement meals for funerals.

She enjoyed sewing, making quilts, watching Bob Ross, playing cards, dominos, puzzles, and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by three daughters; Rhonda Hohler, Denise Hohler, and Lisa Hohler, one son; Mike Hohler, all in Celestine, one sister; Virginia “Jeanie” Love, and one brother; Allen Mathies.

She is preceded in death by her husband, two sisters; Yvonne Mathies and Alvenia Uebelhor, three brothers; Arthur, Leroy, and Gerald Mathies, and one godchild; Paul Allen Uebelhor.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Doris Lee Hohler will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 2, 2023, in St. Isidore Parish – St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 1st, 2023, at the Becher Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper. The St Ann’s Society will pray a rosary at 1:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Isidore Parish or to a favorite charity.

