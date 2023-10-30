Latest News

Over 450 pounds of medication were properly disposed of at the Dubois County Medication Collection Event.

Tri-Cap RSVP Director Rachel Trabant has stated that 258 residents took advantage of the Saturday event’s opportunity to get rid of old medications in a safe manner and 488 pounds of medications were properly disposed of. 

Additionally, cardboard and plastic bags were recycled from the event. Participants were treated to a free medication holder and a goody bag of local resources. 

Dubois County’s bi-annual medication collection day event is in association with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s national event. The St. Henry and Celestine fire departments and the Jasper State Police Post served as collection sites for the event.

Each properly disposed of item reduces contamination in our water system and alleviates the potential for accidental overdose or ingestion of outdated or incorrect medication. It is also medication kept away from kids, teenagers, or those susceptible to becoming prescription medication addicts.

Another collection day will be set for spring 2024. Residents can also use the county’s 24/7 disposal site at the Jasper City Police Department.

