Mentors for Youth of Dubois County has added six new board members this year.

Lynk Kordes

Lynk Kordes joined the Mentors for Youth Board in January of 2023. Lynk grew up in Ferdinand, Indiana, and graduated from Forest Park High School in 2012. He went on to attend and graduate from Indiana University with a double major in Finance and Accounting. He then left Indiana to work for Ford Motor Company in Kansas City, MO, Dearborn, MI, and Louisville, KY, before moving back home and beginning a career at Jasper Engines and Transmissions as a senior finance analyst. In his free time, he enjoys rooting for the Hoosiers, watching sports, and playing golf. He also enjoys traveling with his wife, Kalyn, and spending time outdoors. Lynk joined Mentors for Youth to help give back to the community that has supported him throughout his life.

Sherry Monesmith

Sherry Monesmith grew up near Ft. Wayne, Indiana, and graduated from Indiana University in 1985. She worked in Admissions for Butler University for several years before moving to Jasper in 1993. She and her husband Matt have 4 grown children, a son-in-law, a soon-to-be daughter-in-law, and an infant granddaughter. She began her Mentors for Youth involvement as a mentor in 2017 and joined the Board of Directors in April of 2023. She joined the board because she knows firsthand what an incredible impact Mentors for Youth have on our community, and she is honored to be a part of helping our youth. Sherry is a volunteer with Ronald McDonald House Charities and Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center. She also teaches middle school faith formation at Precious Blood Church. She is a past board member of Jasper Community Arts and enjoys local and professional theater. She loves traveling, rooting for the Hoosiers, playing pickleball, and most of all, spending as much time as possible with her family.

Mackenzie Burke

Mackenzie Burke joined the Mentors for Youth Board in June of 2023. She grew up in Jasper and graduated from Jasper High School in 2014. She then attended the University of Southern Indiana where she majored in respiratory therapy. In 2017, she became a registered respiratory therapist and began her career at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville. In 2018, Mackenzie accepted a full-time position at Memorial Hospital here in Jasper where she is still employed. In 2020, Mackenzie began working at Holland Elementary School in their health clinic on her days off. Getting to help care for the students and building relationships with them made her want to get more involved in supporting our local youth and being a positive role model for them. In Mackenzie’s free time, she enjoys spending time with her family, friends, and her Goldendoodle, Paisley.

Juan Mack

Juan Mack joined the Mentors for Youth Board in August of 2023. Juan was born and raised in Panama City, Panama, where he received his Engineering degree in Computer Systems. Later in life, he got his MBA in Technology Management. He started my professional career as an IT instructor for New Horizons when he was in college and has always enjoyed simplifying technology and explaining it to others. Juan has over 25 years of experience in the IT industry and has seen it all; from floppy disks to cloud computing, and everything in between. For the past 22 years, He’s been leading Matrix Integration technology, making sure they are on top of their IT requirements in the ever-changing industry. As the head of IT, he wears many hats; from managing all IT-related projects to testing and validating solutions for internal use and clients. His expertise in project management, coupled with in-depth knowledge of the latest technology trends, allows him to ensure smooth operations and maintain the highest standards of security and data protection for Matrix Integration. His passion is to take advantage of technology, create alignment with business needs, and apply it to achieve business goals (back to making technology simple for others). When Juan is not geeking out to IT, you can find him leading high-energy cycling classes at the local gym. He loves helping people break a sweat and feel the burn. And when the weather’s nice, he’s all about getting outside and enjoying nature, either fishing, hiking, camping or a good old backyard fire. Juan is very excited about serving Mentors for Youth. He firmly believes that mentoring plays a pivotal role in shaping the leaders of tomorrow, and is excited to contribute his skills, experiences, and enthusiasm to this meaningful cause.

Emily Hauser

Emily Hauser joined the Mentors for Youth Board in August of 2023. Emily grew up in Jasper and graduated from JHS in 1992. She attended Indiana University and received a B.S. in Secondary Education in 1996. She also obtained a master’s in education from Indiana Wesleyan University. She is currently a Spanish and ENL teacher in the Southeast Dubois County School Corporation, where she has been teaching for 26 years. She also coached track and field for many years and currently serves as a volunteer coach for the Rangers. Lastly, she is currently in graduate school at Indiana University pursuing a graduate certificate in Spanish which will allow her to continue teaching Dual Credit courses at Forest Park. When Emily is not busy at school, she is spending time with her family and friends. She is married to Jason and they have two children, Abby and Luke, both students at Purdue University. Emily has also been involved in Girls On the Run of Southwest Indiana and currently volunteers at Crisis Connection as a translator. Emily is excited about her new role as a board member for Mentors for Youth. She is always interested in helping kids no matter when or where.

Keelie Dall

Keelie Dall joined the Mentors for Youth Board in October of 2023. Keelie grew up in Holland and graduated from Southridge High School in 2010. Following that, she received her college degree from Vincennes University and now serves as the Community Manager at River Centre, where she takes pride in assisting individuals and families in finding their homes. Keelie, along with her husband and two children, considers Jasper their home. Her husband holds the position of varsity assistant basketball coach for the Jasper Lady Wildcats and is an active member of the Jasper Wildcat community. In her leisure time, she enjoys the company of friends, family, and her three pups. As a devoted mother, she is committed to helping children recognize their inner and outer beauty.

For more information about Mentors for Youth, visit mentors4youth.com.