The Psi Iota sorority is holding a Halloween event for children 12 and under.

The event will be held at the Ferdinand American Legion, located at 425 Main Street in Ferdinand, on Tuesday, October 31st from 5 to 8 PM. 

The event is for children aged 12 and under and will offer treats, games, craft-making, and fire truck tours. 

The Psi Iota sorority asks attendees to bring a canned good for them to donate to the local food bank. They also ask that you use the back entrance to the building when entering.

