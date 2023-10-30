Six Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center employees have been nominated for the 2023 Little Company of Mary Award.
Nominated by their co-workers for their exemplary devotion to the hospital’s Mission and Core Values in their daily work.
This year’s nominees include:
Dawn Hay, Radiology
Dusti Hillyard, Women & Infant Services
Melissa Knust, Oncology
Stacy Kotsko, Emergency Department
Barbara Weisman, Volunteer, and Guest Services
Kate Willegal-Russ, Quality Services
The nominees were honored at a Tea on October 12th.
The award recipient will be announced on Tuesday, November 21st.