Latest News

Seven Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand Celebrated Jubilees of Monastic Profession The City of Jasper Announced Multiple Government Facilities will be Closed for Veterans Day The Friends of the Ferdinand Library are Hosting their November monthly Book Sale One Week Early The City of Huntingburg Announced an Intersection on 2nd Street in Huntingburg is Closed Today and Tuesday Six Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center Employees Nominated for the 2023 Little Company of Mary Award

Six Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center employees have been nominated for the 2023 Little Company of Mary Award.

Nominated by their co-workers for their exemplary devotion to the hospital’s Mission and Core Values in their daily work. 

This year’s nominees include: 

Dawn Hay, Radiology 

Dusti Hillyard, Women & Infant Services 

Melissa Knust, Oncology 

Stacy Kotsko, Emergency Department

Barbara Weisman, Volunteer, and Guest Services 

Kate Willegal-Russ, Quality Services

The nominees were honored at a Tea on October 12th. 

The award recipient will be announced on Tuesday, November 21st.

On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post