Betty Jane Luker, age 84, of Huntingburg, passed away at 8:22 a.m., on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at Brookside Village Family-First Senior Living in Jasper.

Betty was born the fourth of six children on October 29, 1938, in Boonville, Indiana, in the “Country” to Clyde and Frances Ramsey. Her parents demonstrated generosity, honesty, a love of reading, and a passion for learning. Church and Sunday School were a part of her life for as long as she could remember.

Betty met the love of her life, her nursing school classmate’s brother, her Sailor Ray Luker. Their courtship consisted of love letters and times together during furlough. Ray and Betty were married on October 3, 1959, following Betty’s graduation from Deaconess School of Nursing.

Although Betty would have loved to have raised her four children in the “Country”, the little town of Huntingburg turned out to do quite well. Betty followed her parents’ example, doing her best to teach her children independence, a love for learning and to care for each other. Although not always the “little angels”, she took them to church and Sunday school as well.

Betty worked as a registered nurse for twenty years and as Director of Nursing/Insurance Specialist over the next 12 years, retiring in 1996.

Betty’s passions were gardening, reading, singing, loving the outdoors, scrabble, Indiana Pacers, and all sports (except football!!). But most of all, she loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She served faithfully at her former church, Grace Lutheran Church where she became a licensed minister during her membership before the church closed. Towards the last of her days, she faithfully attended the weekly bible study provided at Brookside Village and attended church with her sons at Redemption Church when able. But her favorite preacher was her grandson, Brett.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Frances Ramsey; her husband, Ray Luker; beloved daughter, Jennifer Cozmanoff; and son-in-law, Jim Cozmanoff.

She is survived by three children, Steve (Kelly) Luker of Santa Claus, Bryan (Jan) Luker of Holland, Tim (Trefin) Luker of Holland; eight grandchildren, Jessica (Adam), Brett (Niccole), William V (Mallory), Dana (Miles), Cade (Emily), Cole, Kaelynn and Adi; seven great-grandchildren, Kadyn, Jena, Madelyn, William VI, Eden, Rae Ann, and Ella; five siblings, Aletia (Joe), Donna, Pat, Henry (Jackie), and James (Glenda); one brother-in-law, Donnie Astrike; one sister-in-law, Phyllis Luker; and lifelong friend, Patti Matheis.

A special thanks and appreciation to Brookside Village Family-First Living staff and Heart to Heart Hospice for their exemplary care in Betty’s final days during her short illness.

Visitation will be held at Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 4:00 -8:00 p.m. (EDT) on Tuesday, October 31; and also Wednesday, November 1st, one hour prior to the service.

The funeral service will be held Wednesday, November 1st at 10:00 a.m. (EDT), at the Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg. Minister Brett Luker will officiate at the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to one of Betty’s favorite charities – Food for the Poor at Foodforthepoor.org or mail to Food for the Poor, 6401 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek, FL 33073. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com