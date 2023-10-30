Latest News

The City of Huntingburg announced an intersection on 2nd Street in Huntingburg is closed today and Tuesday. 

Due to road repair work on 2nd Street, the intersection of 2nd and Jackson Streets is closed today, October 30th, and tomorrow, October 31st. 

The intersection will re-open tomorrow afternoon, weather permitting. Please find an alternate route during the work. 

For more information, contact Rachel Steckler, Director of Community Development, at (812) 683-2211 or by email at rsteckler@huntingburg-in.gov

