The Friends of the Ferdinand Library are hosting their November monthly Book Sale one week early due to the library being closed on Veterans Day on the 11th.

The Book Sale will be held on Saturday, November 4th, from 10 AM to 1 PM and the sale can be entered from either the library’s main floor or through the north side doors off of the Ferdinand Community Center parking lot.

November’s sale will feature Christmas books and other media, several Thanksgiving holiday books in the children’s area, and a small table of books, both fiction and nonfiction, honoring Veterans and their service to our country. The Friends have received a large donation of children’s books.

Prices remain at $1 for hardbacks; $.50 for paperbacks; $1 for most DVDs, CDs, and audiobooks; and children’s books, puzzles, and books on the Collectible Special table are variously priced. At this time, the sale can only accept cash or checks for purchases.

Donations of gently used books, DVDs, and puzzles are always welcomed by the Friends and can be donated in a bin located at the back of the library near the basement door. They cannot accept encyclopedias, textbooks, magazines, or outdated informational books. They would also appreciate not including musty, dusty, stained books in your donations.