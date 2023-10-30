Latest News

Seven Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand Celebrated Jubilees of Monastic Profession The City of Jasper Announced Multiple Government Facilities will be Closed for Veterans Day The Friends of the Ferdinand Library are Hosting their November monthly Book Sale One Week Early The City of Huntingburg Announced an Intersection on 2nd Street in Huntingburg is Closed Today and Tuesday Six Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center Employees Nominated for the 2023 Little Company of Mary Award

The City of Jasper has announced multiple government facilities will be closed for Veterans Day.

The Jasper City Hall, Street Department, and all Utilities Administrative Offices will be closed on Friday, November 10th for Veterans Day.

The Jasper Street Department and Resource Recovery Site will also be closed on Saturday, November 11th.

Trash and scheduled recycling normally collected on Friday, November 10th, will be collected on Thursday, November 9th.

Trash and scheduled recycling pickup for the rest of the week will be on the regular schedule.

The City of Jasper would like to remind residents to place their trash and scheduled recycling at the curbside by 7 AM.

On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post