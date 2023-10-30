The City of Jasper has announced multiple government facilities will be closed for Veterans Day.

The Jasper City Hall, Street Department, and all Utilities Administrative Offices will be closed on Friday, November 10th for Veterans Day.

The Jasper Street Department and Resource Recovery Site will also be closed on Saturday, November 11th.

Trash and scheduled recycling normally collected on Friday, November 10th, will be collected on Thursday, November 9th.

Trash and scheduled recycling pickup for the rest of the week will be on the regular schedule.

The City of Jasper would like to remind residents to place their trash and scheduled recycling at the curbside by 7 AM.