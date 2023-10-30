Latest News

Seven Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand celebrated Jubilees of Monastic Profession. 

Sister Geneva Stumler celebrated the seventieth anniversary of her Monastic Professions. 

Sisters Dorothy Graf, Mary Judith Fleig, Elnora Shidler, Mary Ann Verkamp, Anna Marie Brosmer, and Mary Philip Berger all celebrated the sixtieth anniversary of their Monastic Professions.

All the Sisters celebrated their anniversaries of Monastic Professions at a Jubilee Mass of Thanksgiving at Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand on Sunday, October 29th.

On By Celia Neukam

