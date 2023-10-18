Memorial Hospital is holding multiple events in November.

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center’s lactation consultants are offering free walk-in, infant weight checks every Wednesday, except the 1st Wednesday of the month from 9 to 11 AM. The weight checks will be held in the First Level Conference Room.

Memorial Hospital is also offering a Medic First Aid® with AED a basic training course in emergency care designed for use in the business and industrial setting. The course will be offered Tuesday, November 21, 2023, from 7:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. in the Health and Wellness Classroom at Memorial Southside Office, 1100 West 12th Avenue in Jasper. The class is taught by nationally certified instructors, the course satisfies OSHA requirements for industry and business.

The fee for the class is $65; class size is limited, and pre-registration is required by visiting Memorial Hospital’s website at mhhcc.org and clicking on “Classes & Events,” or calling the Health and Wellness department at 812-996-2399 or toll-free at 800-852-7279, ext. 2399.

A Medic First Aid Bloodborne Pathogens class can be added to this course to provide participants with the knowledge to reduce or eliminate the occupational risk of bloodborne pathogens. The cost for this additional class is $20 per person. For more details, please call 812-996-2399, option 1.