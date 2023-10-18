The Jasper Municipal Water Department has announced this afternoon that the emergency boil order that was first issued on Saturday for the water main break has been lifted.

The original boil order had affected a small portion of the city from Meridian Road to State Road 164 including the Ruxer Lake residences as well as the home behind Sultan’s Run Golf Course.

The water is now safe for humans, as well as, pet consumption. If your water does show some discoloration please run your cold water tap until it clears.

For more information please contact the Jasper Water Department at 812-482-5252.