Clifford E. Dugan, age 80, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 9:42 a.m. on Sunday, October 15, 2023, at home.

Cliff was born in Vandalia, Illinois, on February 24, 1943, to Clifford E. and Billyana (Poe) Dugan. He was married to Carolyn Dugan, his wife of 60 years.

He was a graduate of Vandalia High School.

He was the owner of the Camelot Inn in Jasper, Indiana, which he ran for almost 50 years.

He was a lover of cars and was an avid collector.

Surviving are three daughters, Christina (Robert) Pace, Montpelier, VT, Corinna Dugan, and partner Hank Menke, Cool Springs, IN, Coletta (Todd), Armstrong, Newburgh, IN, 12 grandchildren, one great-grandson, and one brother, Cevin Dugan, of Illinois.

Preceding him in death besides his wife, is one son, Rocky Dugan, and one sister, Connie Larson.

A private family service and burial will be held.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.