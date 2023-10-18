Lina L. Beckman, age 83, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 4:09 p.m. on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, in Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany, Indiana.

Lina was born in St. Meinrad, Indiana, on July 2, 1940, to Louis and Evelyn (Fischer) Boehman. She married Jerome Beckman on October 6, 1962, in St. Meinrad Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on October 20, 1999.

Lina was a 1958 graduate of Ferdinand High School. She then attended four years of nursing training at St. Mary’s Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

She was a registered nurse for Huntingburg Hospital and then for Jasper Nursing Center and the Northwood Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Jasper.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, where she sang in the choir and was a member of the St. Ann’s Society. She volunteered for the Dubois County Museum.

She enjoyed sewing, playing cards, playing piano, genealogy, traveling, and visiting time with family and friends. She also enjoyed golfing with the Jasper Country Club Ladies’ League and her children.

Surviving are three children, Angela Beckman, Louisville, KY, Audrey Beckman, Marco Island, FL, Alan (Pamela) Beckman, Greenville, IN, two grandchildren, Andrew (Abigail Tomlin) Beckman and Amanda Beckman, one great-grandson, Grayson Beckman-Tomlin, and two sisters, Mary Niess, Avon, CT, and Sue Grundhoefer, San Antonio, TX.

Preceding her in death besides her husband, are one sister, Anita Boehman, who died during childhood, three brothers, Louis (Betty) Boehman, Robert Boehman, and Steve Boehman, and two brothers-in-law, Paul Niess and Daniel Grundhoefer.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Lina L. Beckman will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 23, 2023, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in St. Meinrad Parish Cemetery in St. Meinrad, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 1:00-6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services at the church from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Monday. The St. Ann’s Society will pray a rosary at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home on Sunday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, St. Meinrad Catholic Church, or to St. Meinrad Archabbey.

